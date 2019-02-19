Buy Photo Paul Hurst, of Clinton Township, braces against the cold wind and snow while waiting for a SMART bus in Sterling Heights, Wednesday morning, February 13, 2019. (Photo11: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

The bad news: Another round of winter weather is on the way for Metro Detroit.

The good news: Spring is only 29 days away. But the area first will have to contend with cold Tuesday night and a light wintry mix Wednesday.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township said high pressure over Southeast Michigan is making for dry conditions all day Tuesday.

It may also result in temperatures that are 5 to 7 degrees colder than normal during the day. For example, the high in Detroit is expected to reach a high of 28 degrees, 26 degrees in Port Huron and Saginaw and 24 degrees in Bad Axe.

Tuesday night, the temperatures are predicted to be about 5 degrees below normal. Detroit's high will be 18 degrees, 12 degrees in Port Huron and Saginaw and 10 in Bad Axe.

On Wednesday, a low pressure system is expected to bring a light wintry mix to Southeast Michigan. Less than an inch of snow is predicted to fall Wednesday morning.

"It's looking some snow will move in for the morning hours, but we're not expecting much in the way of accumulation," said Trent Frey, a National Weather Service meteorologist. "Then there'll be a changeover to a wintry mix for much of the late morning/early afternoon, some freezing rain with potential for glazing ice."

He said the amounts look light and shouldn't amount to much in the way of impact. However, there could be some slick roadways and sidewalks, Frey said.

But as the temperature rises over the day, snow could turn into freezing rain in late morning and then rain in the late afternoon or evening, according to the forecast. It's also possible between a thin coating of ice will accumulate in the afternoon or early evening. The weather service said Wednesday's temperature may reach a high of 36 degrees and a low of 32.

"Eventually, we turn over to all liquid rain as we warm up," Frey said.

After Wednesday's wintry mix, higher temperatures appear on the horizon. Thursday's forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 39 degrees and a low of 23.

Extended forecast

Wednesday: Snow and rain; high, 36; low, 32.

Thursday: Partly sunny; high, 39; low, 23.

Friday: Sunny; high, 38; low, 26.

Saturday: Partly sunny; high, 44; low, 38.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high, 47; low, 28.

Monday: Partly sunny; high, 35.

Source: National Weather Service

