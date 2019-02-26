Snowfall to make morning commute messy in Metro Detroit
A winter weather advisory is in place for parts of Michigan until 5 p.m. Wednesday, making the morning commute messy with snow-covered and slippery roads.
Accumulating snow is expected to fall into Wednesday afternoon, gradually ending between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The advisory has been issued for counties along and north of M-59.
Cities near Detroit will see between 1-2 inches of snowfall, the weather service said. Livingston, Oakland and Macomb counties can expect between 2-4 inches. The morning commute is expected to be tricky, the weather service reports.
Roads will become snow-covered and slick, leading to variable driving conditions throughout Wednesday, including the morning and evening commutes. Snowfall totals will be highest north of I-69 and lowest to the south.
Light snow will continue over the area into early Wednesday, especially between M-46 and Interstate 96/Interstate 696.
Total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected in cities including Midland, Bay City, Saginaw, Flint, Lapeer and Port Huron.
In west and mid-Michigan, cities such as Clare, Hart, Big Rapids, Mount Pleasant and Muskegon will see 2-5 inches of snow. A winter weather advisory remains until 3 p.m. Wednesday.
