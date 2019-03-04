Buy Photo Raquel Wardlow of Detroit braves the cold wind as she walks along W. Chicago Street in February. Temperatures will come close to record lows in the first week of March. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

An arctic blast will push temperatures in Metro Detroit close to a record low Monday and keep the area in a deep freeze until the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

The record for the day's high temperature in the city is 16 degrees, set in 1895, and the day's record low is zero, set in 2014, the weather service said. The average monthly temperature for Detroit in March is 45.8 degrees.

On Monday, the day's high temperature in Detroit is expected to remain somewhere in the teens to the 20s while the low could plummet to nine degrees, the weather service predicts.

"The daytime maximum temperature that could break the record, but it's possible we won't because we've got 19 degrees for the high," said Trent Frey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. "We had an arctic front come through the region yesterday and it's going to spin over the area for the next couple of days."

In addition, the bitter cold will make for a windchill of zero throughout the day and may bring either flurries or light snow showers. The wind chill is expected to remain until Tuesday morning.

For Tuesday, there's a chance of flurries before 8 a.m. and snow showers are possible until 5 p.m. The windchill could make it feel like minus six degrees. Flurries are also possible after 8 p.m.

But the temperature will start to climb Wednesday and possibly reach the mid-40s by Sunday, according to the weather service.

"We'll see a warming trend towards the end of the week," Frey said. "The arctic air will be out late Wednesday or early Thursday and then we'll be in a more seasonal pattern. By Saturday, a low pressure system will develop over the plains and its winds will bring warm air to the north, lifting the area into the mid-40s."

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; high,19; low, 10.

Wednesday: Partly sunny; high, 23; low, 16.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; high, 28; low 16.

Friday: Partly sunny; high, 35; low, 20.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high, 39; low, 31.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow; high, 46.

Source: National Weather Service

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/03/04/metro-detroit-temps-fall-near-record-low-monday/3053208002/