Utility crews are getting ready for strong wind and possible power outages late Saturday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Rain and strong winds are expected late Saturday and into Sunday, and utility services have begun preparing for possible outages.

Temperatures will rise into low- to mid-40 degrees, bringing rain showers Saturday and possible thunderstorms in the evening, according to the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

An inch or more of rain or more is expected.

"Minor nuisance flooding in poor drainage areas will occur," the National Weather Service said. "In addition, rises on area rivers and streams with possible ice blockages."

Gusty southwest winds between 35-45 mph are expected to start after 3 a.m. Sunday and continue through most of the day, according to the weather service.

The temperature will remain in the 40s Sunday.

"A period of strong east to southeast winds will exist Saturday night as this system races into the northern Great Lakes," according to an NWS alert. "Winds will begin to ease Sunday evening with moderate westerly winds then continuing through Monday."

Gusty southwest winds of 35-45 mph developing after 3 AM Sunday, and continuing through most of the day on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/1KHi3E0fkN — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) March 8, 2019

Consumers Energy issued a notice Friday saying it is closely monitoring weather expected across the Lower Peninsula. This weather could result in power outages, downed wires and other safety hazards, Consumers said.

"Consumers Energy is mobilizing resources and making other preparations to quickly respond to any service interruptions," Consumers said.

Should an incident occurs, remember to stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines. Customers can visit the online outage map, report an outage and sign up to receive power restoration updates at Consumers Online Outage Center and DTE Energy's Outage Map.

