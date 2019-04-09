St. Joseph saw rainy weather late last week. This week, Michigan weather is expected to include a bit of everything: warm temperatures, sun, rain and, maybe, snow. (Photo: DON CAMPBELL, AP)

Spring weather will pause starting Wednesday as snow pushes toward Michigan, where some parts of the state are expected to see up to 10 inches, meteorologists said.

Light snowfall will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Accumulations of 1-2 inches could be possible, mainly across Metro Detroit and the Thumb, said Trent Frey, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

"Light rain and a snow mix will be coming overnight for Detroit, but as of right now, we don't expect accumulations more than a half-inch, just on grassy surfaces," Frey said. "In the metro area to Saginaw, we're expected less than 2 inches total."

Colder air settling over southeast Michigan tonight-tomorrow will set the stage for a snow/rain mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/CwJWSJPj5a — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) April 9, 2019

The same goes for Grand Rapids and Bay City, where rain and snow will arrive Wednesday night, then snow showers and freezing rain likely between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Freezing rain is likely after 3 a.m. Snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible with a low of 32.

Now for the parts of Michigan expected to be severely effected.

Winter storm watches have been issued for many cities in the Upper Peninsula. Marquette is expected to receive between 5 and 10 inches of snow mainly after 2 p.m. Thursday. Snow could be heavy at times, with patchy blowing between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Temperatures below freezing — around 29 — with gusts as high as 30 mph.

"There's going to be a load that covers toward the top of Michigan," Frey said. "Five to 10 inches are expected in Marquette. It's a big leap, but right now they have a winter storm watch, and we'll fine tune it a bit as the weather begins."

Scattered snow and rain showers are expected today. Highs will reach the mid and upper 30s north and low to mid 40s south. pic.twitter.com/ImKAIgbQMA — NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) April 9, 2019

Extended forecast

Wednesday: Cloudy and cool; high 48, low 36.

Thursday: Morning showers; high 54, low 49.

Friday: Morning rain and cloudy; high 62, low 39.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; high 51, low 34.

Sunday: Cloudy; high 47, low 34.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/04/09/snow-metro-detroit-upper-peninsula-weather/3415098002/