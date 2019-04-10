The National Weather Service issued a lake shore flood advisory for Wayne and Monroe countries from 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday. (Photo: Jake May / AP)

Southeast Michigan is in for a weather roller coaster the next two days as wind and a wintry mix give way to warmer temperatures and thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service issued a lake shore flood advisory for Wayne and Monroe countries from 2 a.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday.

Wind gusts could reach 30-35 mph near Lake Erie, while a higher water level "along with high wave action, makes lake shore flooding likely," the weather service said. "Higher water level and wave action is also possible along the Wayne County shoreline of Lake St. Clair."

Meanwhile, the forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain, possibly mixed with snow, into early Thursday as temperatures drop into the mid-30s.

The mercury should remain in the 40's on Thursday under mostly cloudy skies then rise into the 50s by early Friday.

The thermometer should reach the upper 60s as rain and thunderstorms arrive, the weather service predicts. New rainfall amounts between a 10th and quarter-inch are possible as winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/04/10/michigan-weather-rain-snow-temperature-friday/3432135002/