Metro Detroit's recent warm weather and sunshine are expected to briefly give in to rain, even snow, Saturday night into Sunday.

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures to reach the low 50s before precipitation starts in the late afternoon, dipping into the upper 30s Saturday night.

A hazardous weather outlook has been issued for portions of southeast Michigan as a low-pressure system will bring accumulating snow Saturday night between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to the weather service.

The highest snowfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected near the M-59 and Interstate 96 corridors with fewer inches to the north and south.

Detroit and Ann Arbor are expected to receive between 1 to 2 inches of snow, Pontiac around 3 inches by Sunday morning, the weather service predicts.

Snow will accumulate mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Four inches of snow is expected near Howell, where it may briefly impact roadways.

The sunshine will return Sunday afternoon with highs around 50 degrees and a low of 32.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township say the snow will be predominantly more of a slush that won't be noticeable by Sunday afternoon.

"We've had snow in April plenty of times before and it's not an unusual thing," said meteorologist Steven Freitag. "People sleep in Saturday and by the time they wake up, it'll practically be gone with the sunshine we're getting."

Freitag said the bigger issues are going to be the easterly winds overnight Saturday with gusts as high as 20 mph, which could create a lakeshore flood issue south of Michigan.

"We're more worried about flooding from high winds in places like Luna Pier in Monroe County," Freitag said. "Snowfall isn't the issue. Flint's biggest snowfall occurred in April and we're not coming anywhere close to that."

Extended forecast

Monday: Rain likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday: A chance of rain after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Rain, mainly before 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 60.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

