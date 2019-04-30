Buy Photo The showers are forecast to return Tuesday afternoon as temperatures reach the mid-50s. New precipitation amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch are possible. (Photo: Max Ortix / The Detroit News)

Rain will be a recurring theme for southeast Michigan over the next 72 hours, the National Weather Service said.

"We are kind of stuck in a persistent pattern where we're getting storm systems lifting across the Ohio Valley," meteorologist Steve Considine said. "They have a lot of moisture associated with them."

The showers are forecast to return Tuesday afternoon as temperatures reach the mid-50s. New precipitation amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch are possible.

Winds could gust as high as 18 mph, prompting fears of flooding affecting some neighborhoods along Lake St. Clair. Volunteers were filling sandbags near Jefferson and Chalmers on Detroit's east side to ward off a deluge, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4).

Water levels in the lake have risen about 6 inches since last year, largely due to higher precipitation in the last several winters filling the Great Lakes.

In recent days, "we had a northeast wind coming right down the lake, and that kind of sloshed all this water over the coastline areas," Considine said. "Any time we have east or northeast winds with the lake levels this high, we’re going to be looking at some potential for flooding in those flood-prone areas."

High winds also are possible Wednesday along with thunderstorms as the mercury climbs into the low 70s.

The precipitation lingers into Thursday, when temperatures could reach the upper 60s, slightly above average for this time of year, weather service records show.

The rain is expected to clear out on Friday, when highs in the mid-60s and mostly cloudy skies are forecast.

