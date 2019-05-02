Buy Photo Detroit city employees Dwight Miles, left, and Myron Quarles remove sandbags off and place them around a residence on Klenk St. to stop canal flooding on Klenk Island, in Detroit. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Detroit — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans declared a state of emergency following widespread flooding and is calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to do the same so state and possibly federal resources are available for the response.

The declaration Thursday evening said about 3,000 homes in the county, including Detroit, have been damaged and local resources are inadequate to deal with it.

The National Weather Service said about 3.6 inches of rain fell from 12:53 p.m. Tuesday until 3:53 a.m. Wednesday.

The heavy rainfall swamped homes and has closed a stretch of the Southfield Freeway in both directions.

The weather service said a flood watch remains in effect through Friday morning in a six-county area including Wayne.

Sandbags were being stacked in Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood to curb flooding.

