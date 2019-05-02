Detroit — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans declared a state of emergency following widespread flooding and is calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to do the same so state and possibly federal resources are available for the response.
The declaration Thursday evening said about 3,000 homes in the county, including Detroit, have been damaged and local resources are inadequate to deal with it.
The National Weather Service said about 3.6 inches of rain fell from 12:53 p.m. Tuesday until 3:53 a.m. Wednesday.
Dearnborn Heights resident Maria Rodriguez-Torres took this photo of her neighbors rowing through the flooded streets of her neighborhood at Telegraph and Van Born. She has 3-4 feet of water in her basement with a pump leading out to the backyard. “I learned from the flooding in 2014 not to put anything of importance down in the basement, but the washer and dryer and heater… those are important,” she said. “It’s terrible. The water came from the main downstairs, but our backyard and cars are fine thank God.” Maria Rodriguez-Torres, Special to Detroit News
This is the view of the flooded basement of Dearborn Heights resident Maria Rodriguez-Torres She said she has 3-4 feet of water in her basement with a pump leading out to the backyard. “I learned from the flooding in 2014 not to put anything of importance down in the basement, but the washer and dryer and heater… those are important,” she said. “It’s terrible. The water came from the main downstairs, but our backyard and cars are fine thank God.”
