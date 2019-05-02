LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Wayne County Executive Warren Evans declared a state of emergency following widespread flooding and is calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to do the same so state and possibly federal resources are available for the response.

The declaration Thursday evening said about 3,000 homes in the county, including Detroit, have been damaged and local resources are inadequate to deal with it.

The National Weather Service said about 3.6 inches of rain fell from 12:53 p.m. Tuesday until 3:53 a.m. Wednesday.

Flooding in Dearborn Heights, Wayne County
Dearborn Heights firefighters rescue members of the Clifton family from their flooded home along Currier Street in Dearborn Heights Wednesday.
Dearborn Heights firefighters rescue members of the Clifton family from their flooded home along Currier Street in Dearborn Heights Wednesday.
Dearborn Heights firefighters rescue members of the Clifton family from their flooded home along Currier Street in Dearborn Heights.
Dearborn Heights firefighters rescue members of the Clifton family from their flooded home along Currier Street in Dearborn Heights.
Submerged cars sit abandoned in the middle of Currier Street in Dearborn Heights.
Submerged cars sit abandoned in the middle of Currier Street in Dearborn Heights.
A Hanover Street resident paddles an inflatable boat around submerged vehicles on Currier Street in Dearborn Heights.
A Hanover Street resident paddles an inflatable boat around submerged vehicles on Currier Street in Dearborn Heights.
Dearborn Heights firefighters rescue Christine Wetzel from her flooded home along Currier Street.
Dearborn Heights firefighters rescue Christine Wetzel from her flooded home along Currier Street.
Cherry Gary of Dearborn Heights uses a kayak as she floats along Clippert Street in Dearborn Heights.
Cherry Gary of Dearborn Heights uses a kayak as she floats along Clippert Street in Dearborn Heights.
Motorist plow through flood waters along Monroe Blvd near Ecorse Road in Taylor.
Motorist plow through flood waters along Monroe Blvd near Ecorse Road in Taylor.
A motorist plows through flood waters along Monroe Blvd near Ecorse Road in Taylor.
A motorist plows through flood waters along Monroe Blvd near Ecorse Road in Taylor.
The roof and open hatch are the only visible signs of this submerged car at the Monroe Blvd underpass at the I-94 in Taylor.
The roof and open hatch are the only visible signs of this submerged car at the Monroe Blvd underpass at the I-94 in Taylor.
Motorists travel along I-94 above the flooded Monroe Blvd. underpass in Taylor.
Motorists travel along I-94 above the flooded Monroe Blvd. underpass in Taylor.
A woman clears debris from a storm drain along Monroe Street in Dearborn Heights.
A woman clears debris from a storm drain along Monroe Street in Dearborn Heights.
A motorist plows through flood waters along Monroe Blvd near Ecorse Road in Taylor Wednesday morning.
A motorist plows through flood waters along Monroe Blvd near Ecorse Road in Taylor Wednesday morning.
A Dearborn Heights resident tries to clear debris from a storm drain along Pinecrest Drive.
A Dearborn Heights resident tries to clear debris from a storm drain along Pinecrest Drive.
Volunteers and Detroit City workers fill sandbags at Alfred Brush Ford Park, in Detroit, May 1, 2019.
Volunteers and Detroit City workers fill sandbags at Alfred Brush Ford Park, in Detroit, May 1, 2019.
Dearborn Heights Mayor Daniel Paletko welcomed Laquae Lebron and her family to the makeshift shelter set up for residents affected by the flood.
Dearborn Heights Mayor Daniel Paletko welcomed Laquae Lebron and her family to the makeshift shelter set up for residents affected by the flood.
In Dearborn, Rotunda toward Michigan Avenue is completely closed and three cars are stuck.
In Dearborn, Rotunda toward Michigan Avenue is completely closed and three cars are stuck.
Water's Edge Marina's docks are under water in the Trenton Channel in Grosse Ile.
Water's Edge Marina's docks are under water in the Trenton Channel in Grosse Ile.
Water floods a yard and dock on Thorofare Canal in Grosse Ile.
Water floods a yard and dock on Thorofare Canal in Grosse Ile.
Dearnborn Heights resident Maria Rodriguez-Torres took this photo of her neighbors rowing through the flooded streets of her neighborhood at Telegraph and Van Born. She has 3-4 feet of water in her basement with a pump leading out to the backyard. “I learned from the flooding in 2014 not to put anything of importance down in the basement, but the washer and dryer and heater… those are important,” she said. “It’s terrible. The water came from the main downstairs, but our backyard and cars are fine thank God.”
Dearnborn Heights resident Maria Rodriguez-Torres took this photo of her neighbors rowing through the flooded streets of her neighborhood at Telegraph and Van Born. She has 3-4 feet of water in her basement with a pump leading out to the backyard. "I learned from the flooding in 2014 not to put anything of importance down in the basement, but the washer and dryer and heater… those are important," she said. "It's terrible. The water came from the main downstairs, but our backyard and cars are fine thank God."
This is the view of the flooded neighborhood from the front porch of Dearnborn Heights resident Maria Rodriguez-Torres.
This is the view of the flooded neighborhood from the front porch of Dearnborn Heights resident Maria Rodriguez-Torres.
This is the view of the flooded neighborhood from the front porch of Dearnborn Heights resident Maria Rodriguez-Torres.
This is the view of the flooded neighborhood from the front porch of Dearnborn Heights resident Maria Rodriguez-Torres.
This is the view of the flooded basement of Dearborn Heights resident Maria Rodriguez-Torres She said she has 3-4 feet of water in her basement with a pump leading out to the backyard. “I learned from the flooding in 2014 not to put anything of importance down in the basement, but the washer and dryer and heater… those are important,” she said. “It’s terrible. The water came from the main downstairs, but our backyard and cars are fine thank God.”
This is the view of the flooded basement of Dearborn Heights resident Maria Rodriguez-Torres She said she has 3-4 feet of water in her basement with a pump leading out to the backyard. "I learned from the flooding in 2014 not to put anything of importance down in the basement, but the washer and dryer and heater… those are important," she said. "It's terrible. The water came from the main downstairs, but our backyard and cars are fine thank God."
View of the flooded Southfield Freeway at Outer Drive.
View of the flooded Southfield Freeway at Outer Drive.
    The heavy rainfall swamped homes and has closed a stretch of the Southfield Freeway in both directions.

    The weather service said a flood watch remains in effect through Friday morning in a six-county area including Wayne.

    Sandbags were being stacked in Detroit’s Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood to curb flooding.

