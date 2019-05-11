Buy Photo Sunlight filters through the mist and glistens off the frost in a field in Clarkston Michigan on a foggy morning in Oakland County, Dec. 7, 2015. (Photo: Charles V. Tines, The Detroit News)

A frost advisory is in effect for parts of Michigan, a sign that there's a reason for the age-old advice about not planting until after Mother's Day.

The National Weather Service has issued an advisory from 2-8 a.m. Saturday for parts of Metro Detroit and Central and West Michigan, including Flint, Lapeer, Port Huron, Howell, Pontiac, Warren and Ann Arbor. Temperatures were expected to fall to the mid-30's in those areas after midnight.

And, like mothers and grandmothers around Michigan warn, plants may be damaged if not protected outside.

Wayne County is not included in the frost advisory, according to weather service maps.

Further north, a freeze warning has been issued for upper Lower Michigan for 2-8 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures in Metro Detroit are expected around the mid-50s on Saturday, with a low of in the low 40s. Sunday should see a high in the mid-50s.

