Frost advisory, freeze warning issued for Lower Peninsula
A frost advisory is in effect for parts of Michigan, a sign that there's a reason for the age-old advice about not planting until after Mother's Day.
The National Weather Service has issued an advisory from 2-8 a.m. Saturday for parts of Metro Detroit and Central and West Michigan, including Flint, Lapeer, Port Huron, Howell, Pontiac, Warren and Ann Arbor. Temperatures were expected to fall to the mid-30's in those areas after midnight.
And, like mothers and grandmothers around Michigan warn, plants may be damaged if not protected outside.
Wayne County is not included in the frost advisory, according to weather service maps.
Further north, a freeze warning has been issued for upper Lower Michigan for 2-8 a.m. Saturday.
Temperatures in Metro Detroit are expected around the mid-50s on Saturday, with a low of in the low 40s. Sunday should see a high in the mid-50s.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.