The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Saturday for areas near Cass and Saginaw Rivers after heavy rainfall overnight.

The rainfall caused flooding across Saginaw and Tuscola counties and is rising over flood stage on the Cass and Saginaw Rivers, the weather service said.

The warning is in effect for the Saginaw River and for the Cass River from Frankenmuth downstream to Bridgeport. It was issued on Saturday at 1 p.m. until further notice.

Meteorologists expect minor flooding to continue and forecast Saginaw River's waters to rise above the flood stage late tonight around 18 feet.

Showers and thunderstorms are continuing to move across the region. Some storms could be severe with strong wind gusts and hail.

Officials are advising drivers not to enter water of unknown depth, turn around.

Extended forecast:

Saturday night: Strong thunderstorms and winds at 10 mph. High of 84 degrees, low of 63.

Sunday: Possible thunderstorm with a high of 73 degrees, low of 51.

Monday: Some sun and then partly cloudy with a high of 72 degrees, low of 58.

Tuesday: Showers with a high of 80 degrees, low of 64.

Wednesday: Thunderstorms with high winds. High around 80 degrees, low of 64.

