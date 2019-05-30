Buy Photo Vehicles drive on East Grand Boulevard through standing rain water on a rainy afternoon in Detroit on May 19. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Love it or hate it, this has been a wet May.

In fact, it has rained 23 of the 30 days of May and more rain is expected to shower upon Metro Detroit Friday, meteorologists say.

"We don't keep records of how many days it rains in a month, but we know it has been above normal," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

As of Thursday afternoon, Metro Detroit has received 3.61 inches of rainfall during May, slightly above the normal of 3.27 inches. However, Metro Detroit received less than half of last year's rainfall, 6.35 inches during May 2018 storms.

"It's more so the fact that we're seeing it every day that's making it seem like we're getting more," he said. "In reality, we haven't, but one large storm tomorrow could change everything."

Showers and thunderstorms are moving across portions of southeastern Michigan Thursday, south of Interstate 94 and along the Interstate 69 corridor. Winds around 35 mph are expected Thursday night, the weather service said.

More rain is expected starting at 3 p.m. Friday with scattered showers into overnight.

Wet conditions will persist into June with Saturday kicking off with temperatures in the high 70s and rain throughout the afternoon into the evening. Rain may affect the 30th Detroit Grand Prix on Belle Isle this weekend.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

► More: Detroit Grand Prix continues to build on impressive history

The wettest month was July 1878, when Detroit received 8.76 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The first 90-degree temperature is expected around June 19, the weather service predicts.

Michigan State Police are asking drivers to reduce their speed by half during the rainfall.

More rain is coming this way! Please slow down. A lot of crashes today, they would have been prevented by just slowing down. It’s not worth hurting yourself, crashing your car, or getting a ticket. Take your time people! pic.twitter.com/4l7arJ8aap — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) May 30, 2019

Thunderstorms mainly south of I-94. Showers south of Tri Cities to along the I-69 corridor through 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/kp0mGKqPDs — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) May 30, 2019

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/05/30/metro-detroit-weather-may-rain/1291723001/