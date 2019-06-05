https://www.facebook.com/amber.stanczak/videos/10218215584316613/ (Photo: Screen grab from Facebook video)

Storms that blew through southeast Michigan on Wednesday sparked flooding in St. Clair Shores, police and residents said.

While some areas saw a half an inch of rain or less between 4-8 p.m., the Macomb County community was among a few in the region receiving at least 0.75 inches, National Weather Service estimates showed.

That led to problems on Jefferson Avenue between 11 Mile and 12 Mile, which was closed for hours as public works officials drained the flooded street, the city's Police Department said.

Part of the road was so submerged earlier in the day that two people were filmed riding in a canoe past driveways and mailboxes, according to footage posted on the St. Clair Shores, Michigan Residents Facebook page.

People row a canoe down Jefferson Ave. in St. Clair Shores between 11 Mile and 12 Mile. (Photo: Screen grab from Facebook video)

"Not every day you can say you went canoeing down Jefferson," the post read.

Some drivers also stalled or were briefly stuck, WDIV-TV (Channel 4) reported.

The road, which was expected to reopen by Thursday morning, also could have been affected by nearby Lake St. Clair. The flood stage there is 55 inches above chart datum, or where it would be undisturbed, but "they’ve been averaging about 61 (inches) in the last week," said Bryan Tilley, a meteorologist with the weather service station in White Lake Township.

Wednesday's rain brought the total for the month so far to nearly 0.84 inches at Detroit Metro Airport, the weather service reported. The average through June 5 is typically 0.58.

That follows a May that was slightly rainier than average but did not set any records.

NEWSLETTERS Get the newsletter delivered to your inbox We're sorry, but something went wrong Please try again soon, or contact Customer Service at 1-800-395-3300. Delivery: Invalid email address Thank you! You're almost signed up for Keep an eye out for an email to confirm your newsletter registration. More newsletters

More rainfall is unlikely the rest of the workweek.

A high pressure system is expected to bring mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday, close to normal for this time of year, weather service records show.

The mercury could climb to around 80 on Saturday as well as Sunday, when showers next return to the forecast.

"A fairly nice stretch of weather shaping up," Tilley said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/06/05/storms-flood-jefferson-st-clair-shores/1362809001/