The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of southeast Michigan.

"Strong to severe thunderstorms are moving into (the region), with frequent lightning, heavy downpours, gusty winds and some hail," the weather service said.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for an area including Howell, Brighton and Whitmore Lake until 6 p.m.

Another warning covers Troy, Rochester Hills and Pontiac until 6:15 p.m.

Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti and Barton Hills are under a weather warning until 6:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ann Arbor MI, Ypsilanti MI, Barton Hills MI until 6:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/QzQOrRSHd3 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 2, 2019

Wind gusts near 60 mph and heavy downpours leading to ponding on some roadways are possible, the weather service said.

The storms follow temperatures topping out in the low 90s, or several degrees above average for early July.

The mercury is expected to drop into the low 70s overnight as a chance of showers and thunderstorms linger.

The forecast calls for a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Wednesday as highs soar into the upper 80s.

More storms are possible on Independence Day, when the thermometer could reach 90.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/07/02/severe-t-storms-headed-metro-detroit/1634221001/