Storms leave flooding in Metro Detroit, close NB Southfield Freeway in Dearborn
Storms pushed through southeast Michigan on Monday, bringing downpours that flooded parts of Wayne County and closing northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway in Dearborn.
As much as 1.03 inch of rain was reported in Livonia by 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. There was no report of how much rain fell in Dearborn.
The deluge left flooding on the Southfield Freeway between Michigan Avenue and Rotunda, state police said on Twitter.
Flooding also was reported across all lanes on the freeway at Joy, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound lanes of the Southfield Freeway were closed around 9:30 p.m. due to flooding, MDOT said.
The storms prompted the weather service to issue an urban and small stream flood advisory for northwest and southeast Wayne County through 10:30 p.m. The area includes Livonia, Taylor, Romulus, Canton Township, Dearborn, Wyandotte, Westland, Dearborn Heights, Lincoln Park, Southgate, Allen Park, Garden City, Inkster, Wayne, Melvindale, Ecorse, Plymouth River Rouge and Redford Township.
A warm front tied to a system moving through Ontario sparked the rainfall, said Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.
"These storms should pass through fairly quickly. Most are already on their way out," he said. "Now that the sun is going down, the instability will decrease."
Partly cloudy skies are expected after 11 p.m. as the mercury dips into the lower 70s.
More storms are in the forecast, though.
With temperatures reaching the upper 80s on Tuesday, there's another chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon — the remnants of Hurricane Barry, Klein said. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible, according to the weather service.
Showers are likely to pop up overnight and through early Wednesday, when a 60% chance of precipitation is predicted and the thermometer could again climb near 90. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch are possible.
The chance for severe weather diminishes the rest of the week as temperatures soar into the 90s.
