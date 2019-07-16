A day after heavy rain flooded Metro Detroit roadways, torrential downpours again are moving across the region, leaving the potential for flooding, the National Weather Service said.

A storm cloud seen from the Rouge River bridge on southbound Interstate 75 in metro Detroit. (Photo: Gary Miles)

A flash flood warning is in effect for Wayne and southeastern Washtenaw counties through 10:45 p.m. Communities in those areas include Warren, Livonia, Taylor, Romulus, Ypsilanti, Canton Township, Detroit, Dearborn, Wyandotte, Trenton, Grosse Ile, Belleville, Saline and Manchester.

Radar images show more than an inch of rain had fallen by 7:30 p.m. in Ann Arbor, and some spots could see nearly 2 inches as the storm pushes east, said Dave Gurney, a meteorologist for the NWS station in White Lake Township.

Torrential downpours occurring with storms now moving into northwest Metro Detroit. Be aware of water covered roads during the evening commute. Turn around, don't drown! #miwxpic.twitter.com/7mFlb3fSjP — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 16, 2019

"This sort of heavy rain falling in this short at time has trouble draining," leading to excessive runoff on small creeks and streams, roadways and low-lying spots, he added.

The showers are associated with the remnants of the tropical storm Barry, which has deluged areas in the South.

The heaviest downpours are expected to wind down by midnight, but another round is possible early Wednesday since "the moisture will still be in place," Gurney said.

New rainfall amounts between a 10th and quarter of an inch are possible before the storms diminish in the afternoon, when highs could reach the upper 80s, the weather service said.

The forecast calls for sunny skies on Thursday and temperatures topping out in the low 90s, with heat index values as high as 101.

The mercury could reach the upper 90s on Friday, more than 10 degrees above normal for the date.

