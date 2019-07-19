A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Wayne County has expired, but unsettled weather is set to linger through the early evening, the National Weather Service said.

With the system moving over Wayne and northern Monroe counties,

"torrential rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds remain threats," the agency service said.

Before the storm warning expired at 5:15 p.m., as much as an inch of rain was reported in Romulus, according to the weather service website.

Meanwhile, DTE Energy reported more than 10,000 customers without power across Metro Detroit, with large clusters near Ann Arbor, Wayne, Belleville and Roseville.

The weather service predicts a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through 11 p.m.

After that, overnight temperatures are only expected to drop to around 80.

An excessive heat warning is in place for much of the region on Saturday, when the mercury could reach the upper 90s along with humidity pushing heat indices

above 100, meteorologists said.

