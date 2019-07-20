Maybe Saturday is a day to spend with friends who have power, head to the mall or watch the new "Lion King" in theaters.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for Southeast Michigan's 11 counties through 8 p.m. Saturday. During the afternoon, high temperatures will peak near 98, with a heat index of up to 111.

There's also a threat of severe thunderstorms, which could bring some relief but lead to power outages.

Buy Photo Al Beachum of Royal Oak lets his daughter CeCe fly through the cool water at Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights on Friday. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Southeast Michigan sits on the northern edge of an intense "heat dome," a high-pressure zone that traps heat. The conditions are the result of the dome hovering over the eastern two-thirds of the nation.

More than 100 local heat records are expected to fall Saturday across the country, according to the National Weather Service. Most won’t be record-daily highs but record-high nighttime lows, when blistering temperatures during the day typically fall enough at night for a little relief.

The alert is triggered when hot temperatures and high humidity combine to create a situation in which heat-related illnesses are possible, officials said.

"Heatstroke and exhaustion become a serious concern under these conditions," the weather service said. "The hot and humid air will create dangerous conditions, particularly for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions."

Those moving around outside are urged to:

Wear light-colored clothes

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay out of the sun

Avoid unnecessary work or activities outside or in a building without air conditioning

Storms through Sunday

National Weather Service meteorologists are tracking strong to severe thunderstorms heading through Michigan Saturday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain could bring flash flooding and severe wind gusts up to 60 mph could affect power lines and outages, said Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the NWS in White Lake Township.

"It's possible to get some torrential rainfall, but we don't think it's going to be anything like the magnitude of yesterday," he said. "There is a chance for some scattered severe storms, but when those do come through, it'll help us cool down a bit."

Klein said Sunday will include some rumbles of thunder and showers, "but nothing like what we've seen so far."

Outages

Some 227,000 DTE Energy and Consumers Energy customers are without power Saturday after severe thunderstorms swept across southeast Michigan Friday night, the utilities said.

High winds, lightning strikes, flood rains and uprooted trees brought down hundreds of electric lines and caused equipment damage in many areas.

As of 8 a.m. Saturday, more than 155,000 Consumers and 72,000 DTE customers remained without service. Nearly 1,000 power lines are down.

Most of the outages were in Washtenaw and Livingston counties, with large clusters near Hartland, Green Oak Township, Keego Harbor and Ann Arbor.

DTE expects to restore power to 90% of its customers without power by the end of Saturday. Consumers said it could be a multi-day operation to restore power.

If storms knock out power, stay at least 25 feet away from any downed power lines. Customers can visit the online outage map, report an outage and sign up to receive power restoration updates at Consumers Online Outage Center and DTE Energy's Outage Map.

The best way to report an outage is to use the DTE Energy app or call (800) 477-4747.

Safety tips

The heat has led AAA Michigan to offer safety tips. It urges drivers to check their battery, engine coolant and fluids, tires and air conditioning to help their cars survive the temperatures.

It also asks motorists to make sure children aren't left in their vehicles, which can heat up within minutes and lead to heatstroke. In 2018, 52 children across the country died from heatstroke in hot cars, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The Humane Society of the United States also urges pet owners to protect their companions by:

Adjusting intensity and limiting the duration of exercise if they must go out

Keeping dogs' temperatures below 104 degrees

Providing ample shade and water

Using a cooling body wrap, vest or mat

Removing dogs — any pet — from vehicles, even for a short span; a vehicle's temperature can rise more than 20 degrees in 10 minutes, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Authorities urge observers to call 911 if they see children or pets left in vehicles on hot days.

To help residents beat the heat, numerous Metro Detroit communities have opened cooling centers.

Detroit police are also transporting homeless to cooling centers and conducting wellness checks on homebound seniors Saturday.

Detroit has multiple cooling centers, including the Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Other sites are listed on the city's website.

Taylor has stations at the Taylor Sportsplex, 13333 Telegraph, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 2-10 p.m. Sunday.

Warren has three cooling centers open 9 a.m.–9 p.m. Saturday: the Fitzgerald Center, 4355 E. Nine Mile; the Owen Jax Center, 8207 E. Nine Mile; and the Warren Community Center, 5460 Arden.

Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center, 15801 Michigan Ave., is open as a cooling center 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Westland has cooling centers at its police station lobby, 36701 Ford Road, and Fire Station 1, 35710 Central City Parkway, both open 24 hours; Fire Station 3, 28801 Annapolis, 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday; Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center, 32150 Dorsey, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday; William P. Faust Public Library, 6123 Central City Parkway, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Centers in Macomb County include the Clinton-Macomb Main Library, 40900 Romeo Plank Road, Clinton Township, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday; and the Eastpointe Memorial Library, 15875 Oak, noon-5 p.m. Saturday. A full list is available on the county website.

Cooler temperatures arrive next week

The good news is that the heatwave is temporary and will abate early next week.

Sunday: Sunny with a high of 79 and a low of 64 and thunderstorm overnight

Monday: Sunny with a high of 73 and low of 59 with possible thunderstorms

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high of 78 and low of 58

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a high of 81 and low of 60

