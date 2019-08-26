The shoreline of Lake Huron as waves wash over the rocks. The weather service is warning of dangerous swimming conditions for parts of the Thumb on Tuesday. (Photo: Detroit News file)

The National Weather Service has issued lakeshore flooding and small craft advisories, and warned of dangerous swimming conditions for parts of the Thumb through Tuesday as a high winds hit the region.

A lakeshore flooding advisory is in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday for Huron and Sanilac counties. Southeast winds are expected to bring gusts of 25 knots or more as well as large waves.

A small craft advisory is in effect through 4 p.m. Tuesday for much of the waters between Tawas and Port Huron, according to the agency.

"Shoreline erosion, damage to docks and minor flooding along the shore is expected," the notice read.

Dangerous swimming conditions also are expected throughout the day at beaches along the Saginaw Bay and shorelines near Port Huron, the weather service said.

"A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft," the weather service said. "Inexperienced mariners ... especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions."

In Metro Detroit, the National Weather Service said showers and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon with winds gusts as high as 29 mph in some areas. New rainfall amounts between a quarter- and half an inch are possible.

Wind gusts above 25 mph are forecast Wednesday as highs top out in the upper 70s under sunny skies.

