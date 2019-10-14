The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for much of Michigan's Lower Peninsula for Tuesday morning.

The weather service's Detroit and Grand Rapids offices expect the frost to affect communities from Holland in west Michigan to Jackson in southern Michigan, Detroit in eastern Michigan, Reed City in northern Michigan as well as the state's Thumb region. The frost advisory is in effect from 2-8 a.m.

The weather service advised that the frost could damage vegetation that is left uncovered.

Frost is also expected around Gaylord in lower northern Michigan, but the weather service said that since the area has already experienced a "hard freeze" of at least three hours of 28-degree temperatures or lower, frost advisories are no longer issued.

The frost is expected to be widespread east of U.S. 131 and patchy west of the highway, according to the weather service's Grand Rapids office. Low and open areas are more likely to be affected, it said.

A Frost Advisory has been issued for late tonight. Conditions will be favorable for frost formation and sensitive vegetation may need to be covered or otherwise protected. #miwxpic.twitter.com/v7OyPIOmkV — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) October 14, 2019

"Those with agricultural interests in the advised area are advised to harvest or protect tender vegetation. Also ... potted plants normally left outdoors should be covered or brought inside away from the cold," the Grand Rapids office said.

