Metro Detroit's Halloween weather could be a real chiller. And wet. And windy.

"It's not looking like an ideal day to go out trick-or-treating," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township. "There's going to be rain throughout most of the day."

During prime trick-or-treating time Thursday night, rain and snow showers are likely, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature is expected to reach near 53 degrees and a low of about 36 degrees.

Snow covers a pumpkin used as part of a Halloween display as the season's first snow storm sweeps over the Denver area earlier this month. For Metro Detroit, snow showers could make a Halloween appearance. (Photo: David Zalubowski, AP)

A cold front is moving through the area and bringing light shower activity with it, according to the agency. A soaking rain will set in Wednesday and will continue through Thursday night, the weather service said.

Temperatures for the week began higher than average for the month, but are expected to drop as the week winds down. Tuesday's high was predicted to reach 59 degrees, fall to 48 degrees Wednesday and then plummet to 43 degrees by Saturday.

"Tuesday is really our last day of temperatures in the mid-50s to lower 60s," Manion said. "Come Wednesday and Thursday, we're looking at highs peaking in the upper 40s."

It also could get cold enough for rain to turn into wet snow Halloween night.

"As of right now, it looks like a small chance," Manion said. "Maybe 10 or 20 percent of a chance. If it happens, it wouldn't be until late Thursday into Friday morning."

Furthermore, the area could see sustained winds with speeds between 15-20 miles per hour beginning Thursday and lasting through Friday morning, he said.

"The gusts will start ramping up right around the 4-7 p.m. window on Halloween," Manion said. "After seven, we have the potential to see them increase to 30-40 miles per hour."

The cold and wind combined will make temperatures outside feel more like the upper 30s and low 40s by 8 p.m. Thursday, the meteorologist said.

Through the first 28 days of October, Detroit saw about 3.14 inches of rain and an average temperature of about 45.6 degrees. Detroit's average monthly precipitation in October is 2.52 inches and its average monthly temperature for the month is 61.6 degrees.

Extended forecast

Wednesday: Rain; high, 48, low 45.

Halloween: Showers; high 53, low 36.

Friday: Partly sunny; high 45, low 34.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; high 43, low 33.

Sunday: Partly sunny; high, 44, low 35.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; high 50.

Source: National Weather Service

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/10/29/metro-detroit-halloween-cold-rainy-windy/2494290001/