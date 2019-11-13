After record-breaking snow in Metro Detroit comes record-breaking cold.

The weather service said a record low temperature of 13 degrees was set at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday in Detroit. It broke the previous record of 16 degrees set in 1983.

"There's a deep cold front that's moving through and at the upper levels there's a big wave that's pushing south and driving this polar air into the region," said Kevin Kacan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township. "It's something that's more common in the winter months, but we're seeing it play out in the middle of fall."

Cold conditions to persist, but with little in the way of snow shower activity. #miwxpic.twitter.com/piHV2bnXbm — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) November 13, 2019

On Monday, 8.5 inches of snow at Detroit Metro Airport set a new daily record, smashing the old one of 4.1 inches set in 1984, according to the National Weather Service. It also broke the November daily snowfall record of 6.2 inches set on Nov. 15, 1925.

Wednesday's high is expected to reach the upper 20s and the low will fall slightly to the mid 20s.

The normal high temperature in November is about 49 degrees while the normal low is about 34 degrees, according to weather service records.

For the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to remain cold and reach into the middle 30s by the weekend.

"Temps are going to stay a bit chilly, but we are going to start warming up a little bit," Kacan said. "We should get above freezing tomorrow afternoon and we'll see some of that snow melt off."

He said the area will see temperatures back in the middle 40s by mid-week next week.

Friday's forecast calls for a low of 19 in Detroit. According to the weather service, the record low for Nov. 15 is 10 degrees set in 1933.

The weather is also expected to be dry, but there is a chance of snow showers Wednesday night.

"We've got a short wave trough moving through and it could bring a little bit of snowfall, but most of it will stay north of the Metro Detroit area," Kacan said. "We could see a coating by tomorrow morning, but certainly nothing like we saw on Monday."

On Wednesday morning, residents in cities such as Detroit, Michigan and Indianapolis, Indiana woke up to see the mercury on their thermometers slip under 10 F for the first time: https://t.co/ik9fm1M29Upic.twitter.com/KKdpjE9RY8 — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) November 13, 2019

Extended forecast for Metro Detroit

Thursday: Partly sunny; high 34, low 26.

Friday: Mostly sunny; high 37, low 19.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 32, low 24.

Sunday: Partly sunny; high 36, low 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; high 40, low 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny; high 40.

Source: National Weather Service

