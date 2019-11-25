Detroit — Metro Detroit's weather this week is expected to turn rainy and windy but likely will become turkey-coma calm for the holiday.

"Thanksgiving right now looks pretty dry," said Mike Richter, a meteorologist with the weather service's office in White Lake Township. "We're looking at mostly cloudy skies with temperatures around 40 degrees."

But the forecast calls for rain and wind before the holiday arrives.

A woman enjoys a crisp sunset walk along Silver Beach in St. Joseph, Mich. (Photo: Don Campbell, AP)

For the most part Tuesday will be quiet, Richter said, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures close to 50. There's a chance of rain late in the day.

"The main weather is coming Tuesday night and into Wednesday," he said. "Tuesday night there's a chance of rain and thunderstorms." The Metro Detroit area could see as much as an inch of rain.

Rain will continue Wednesday but "the big thing is that it will be pretty windy," Richter said. "There's potential for winds to reach 40-45 mph throughout the day."

On Thursday, weather in the area is forecast to be dry, cool and quiet. Thursday's high is expected to reach a high of 40 degrees and fall to a low of 31 degrees.

Richter said a strong low pressure system lifting out of the Great Plains and into the northern Great Lakes will drive the week's weather. "The main part of the system will stay at our west, so we're on the warmer side and it's all rain and wind as the storm lifts into Ontario."

Last year, Thanksgiving Day's high temperature was 31 degrees and the low was 22 degrees. It was also dry, according to the weather service's records. The average monthly high temperature for November in Detroit is 48.8 degrees and the average low is 34.3 degrees.

So far this month, Metro Detroit has had about 1.05 inches of rain and about 9.5 inches of snow, according to the weather service. November's average monthly precipitation for Detroit is 2.79 inches and its average monthly snowfall is 1.4 inches.

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; high, 49, low 42.

Wednesday: Rain; high, 55, low 33.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high, 40, low 31.

Friday: Mostly cloudy; high, 40, low 33.

Saturday: Cloudy; high, 44, low 35.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 44.

Source: National Weather Service

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/11/25/metro-detroit-thanksgiving-weather-forecast/4295565002/