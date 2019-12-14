Detroit — Perhaps it'll be a white Christmas after all. Or maybe it's too soon to tell.

A blanket of snow will likely cover Metro Detroit Monday after 1 p.m. and forecasters expect accumulation to be around to 2 inches, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

The snowfall will continue through Monday night with a low of 28 degrees, according to the weather service.

Areas including Flint and Saginaw will see snow accumulation of less than 1 inch.

Buy Photo A blanket of snow will likely cover Metro Detroit on Monday, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)

Scattered snowshowers are expected to begin Saturday night after a foggy day. Scattered flurries will stretch into Sunday through 4 p.m. and then it will be partly sunny, with a high near 34-degrees.

A hazardous weather advisory was issued for parts of southwest lower Michigan including Grand Rapids with freezing drizzle expected to start Saturday afternoon before transitioning to snowshowers Saturday night.

Turning colder over the weekend with scattered snow showers, especially tonight. #miwxpic.twitter.com/9Juc3tgbc0 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) December 14, 2019

Extended forecast:

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Source: National Weather Service

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2019/12/14/two-inches-snow-forecast-metro-detroit-monday/2648903001/