Detroit — Perhaps it'll be a white Christmas after all. Or maybe it's too soon to tell.

A blanket of snow will likely cover Metro Detroit Monday after 1 p.m. and forecasters expect accumulation to be around to 2 inches, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

The snowfall will continue through Monday night with a low of 28 degrees, according to the weather service.

Areas including Flint and Saginaw will see snow accumulation of less than 1 inch. 

Scattered snowshowers are expected to begin Saturday night after a foggy day. Scattered flurries will stretch into Sunday through 4 p.m. and then it will be partly sunny, with a high near 34-degrees.

A hazardous weather advisory was issued for parts of southwest lower Michigan including Grand Rapids with freezing drizzle expected to start Saturday afternoon before transitioning to snowshowers Saturday night.

Extended forecast: 

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Source: National Weather Service

