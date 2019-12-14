Two inches of snow forecast for Metro Detroit on Monday
Detroit — Perhaps it'll be a white Christmas after all. Or maybe it's too soon to tell.
A blanket of snow will likely cover Metro Detroit Monday after 1 p.m. and forecasters expect accumulation to be around to 2 inches, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.
The snowfall will continue through Monday night with a low of 28 degrees, according to the weather service.
Areas including Flint and Saginaw will see snow accumulation of less than 1 inch.
Scattered snowshowers are expected to begin Saturday night after a foggy day. Scattered flurries will stretch into Sunday through 4 p.m. and then it will be partly sunny, with a high near 34-degrees.
A hazardous weather advisory was issued for parts of southwest lower Michigan including Grand Rapids with freezing drizzle expected to start Saturday afternoon before transitioning to snowshowers Saturday night.
Extended forecast:
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 26.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Source: National Weather Service
