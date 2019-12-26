Detroit — The day after Christmas broke records for high temperatures for the day, including in Metro Detroit, Flint and Saginaw, weather officials said.

In Detroit, a high of 58 Thursday broke a record of 57 set in 2016. In Flint, a high of 61 replaced a record of 56 set in 2016, and in Saginaw, a new record of 60 trumped the 2016 record of 54.

Warm weather continued Christmas week, with a stretch of days of above-average temperatures, meteorologists said. The increase in temperatures is connected to a ridge of high pressure that's been in the middle of the country since last week.

Temperatures Christmas Day reached 54, falling short of a record set in 1982 of 64 degrees, according to weather service records. The normal temperature for the day is 34. Cold temperatures are expected to return Monday.

The amount of snow through Dec. 21 is 1.4 inches, below a normal of 5.9 inches for December. Record snowfall for Christmas Day was set in 1915, when 7.9 inches fell.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township say the increase in warm weather should not have much of an effect on the Great Lakes' temperatures.

"It'll melt the ice that had formed but otherwise wouldn't have much effect on them," the weather service tweeted. "It takes a while to warm water due to its high heat capacity."

All 3 SE MI climate sites set record highs today!



Extended forecast:

Friday: Cloudy; high of 51, low of 29

Saturday: Clouds with some sunshine; high 42, low 39

Sunday: Cloudy with chance of rain; high 56, low 32

Monday: Cloudy; high 45, low 32

Tuesday: Morning flurries with clouds; high 36, low 27

