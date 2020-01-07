Detroit — Metro Detroit's forecast for the rest of the work week and heading into the weekend looks like a ride at Cedar Point.

"It's going to be a roller coaster," said Sara Pampreen, a meteorologist at the weather service's office in White Lake Township. "We're looking at highs around low 40s today and highs in the upper 20s Wednesday, but then we get back into the 40s and we could hit 50 by Friday."

After hitting a high near 43 degrees Tuesday, the temperature is expected to plummet to 27 degrees Wednesday, according to the agency. Wednesday should be mostly sunny with blustery winds with gusts as high as 29 mph.

A cold front moving into the region Tuesday is to blame, Pampreen said. If there is any snow, she said, it will fall mostly north of Metro Detroit. It also won't be much — less than half an inch.

"We're dry for most of the week," Pampreen said. "We're looking to see what the weekend brings."

Temperatures are predicted to reach 44 degrees Thursday, and 50 degrees on Friday before dropping Saturday to 47 degrees.

Meteorologists said there's a chance of rain Thursday followed by rain Friday and Saturday. However, it's possible Saturday's rain could turn into snow at night.

History will repeat itself Sunday as the temperature slips to about 37 degrees and then bounces back to 43 degrees Monday.

"The weekend could be a potential mess," Pampreen said. "We're not sure yet since it's still a ways out. It'll depend on when the cold air funnels in later Saturday and into Sunday."

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued a lake shore flood advisory for Huron County in Michigan's Thumb area from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds of speeds up to 25 mph from the west along the coast of Lake Huron could create waves of up to six feet, resulting in flooding.

Extended forecast

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; high 27, low 19.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high 44, low 41.

Friday: Cloudy; high 50, low 38.

Saturday: Cloudy; high 47, low 29.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 37, low 28.

Monday: Cloudy; high 43.

Source: National Weather Service

