Detroit — Metro Detroit and parts of southeast Michigan could see rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

There's also a chance for some flooding.

"It'll be a heavy rain event for the southern part of the region," said Kyle Klein, a meteorologist at the weather service's office in White Lake Township. "We're looking at 2-3 inches of rain spread over Friday through Sunday morning."

Temperatures are expected to bounce around between the 40s and low 30s over the weekend. The high may reach 48 degrees Friday and 46 degrees Saturday, but then fall to 34 degrees Sunday. The low is expected to fall to 41 degrees Friday, 31 degrees Saturday and 26 degrees Sunday.

The normal average high temperature for January in Detroit is 32 degrees and the low is 19.1 degrees.

Klein said a warm front will move through the region Friday and bring an initial wave of rain and then a cold front is expected to follow.

Further north, the area may see much colder weather, he said.

"There could be some freezing rain over the area between Saginaw Bay and the Thumb," he said. "There's some uncertainty to the exact track of the storm. If it tracks further south, then that could bring some of that freezing rain to the M-59 corridor."

Rain is predicted to join the Metro area's warmer high temperatures this weekend, the agency predicts. The downpours are expected to begin early Friday morning, continue through Saturday and possibly mix with snow Sunday morning.

Portions of Se Mi may see some freezing rain, sleet and snow this weekend. #miwxpic.twitter.com/Ox7p0ecmMh — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 9, 2020

It predicts the heaviest rain will come after midnight Friday and stay until Saturday afternoon.

Detroit's average monthly precipitation in January is about 1.96 inches, according to the weather service's records. As of Wednesday, the area has received about .13 of an inch of precipitation since Jan. 1.

The area also usually gets an average of about 12.5 inches of snow for the month. So far this month, about 1.8 inches of snow has fallen in Detroit.

People who live in flood prone areas should keep an eye out for flooding, it said.

Meanwhile, the agency Thursday issued a lake shore flooding advisory for St. Clair and Macomb counties, including Harsens Island, Anchor Bay and Harrison Township. The advisory, which means onshore winds and high waves could generate flooding in areas along a lake shore, went into effect at 8 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. Friday.

It also issued a lake shore flood watch for Bay, Tuscola, Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair counties, especially the shorelines of Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. The watch, which means conditions are favorable for flooding, will go into effect from Saturday morning to Saturday night.

Extended forecast

Friday: Rain; high 48, low 41.

Saturday: Rain; high 46, low 31.

Sunday: Cloudy; high 34, low 26.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; high 41, low 32.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; high 46, low 34.

Wednesday: Partly sunny; high 42.

Source: National Weather Service

