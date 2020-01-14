Metro Detroit weather is expected to be another wild ride this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Similar to last week, temperatures started off the week warmer than usual, then drop for a spell and then pick back up.

"It looks like we're going to be warm through Wednesday with high temps in the 40s," said David Kook, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service's White Lake Township office. "But then we're going to have a low pressure system work across the southern part of Michigan and into the Ohio Valley, which will bring in cold northwesterly winds and open up a period of cooler weather."

On Monday, the temperature in Detroit was expected to reach a high of 38 degrees, about six degrees warmer than normal, and a low of 27 degrees — eight degrees warmer than usual.

The agency predicts the high will reach 44 degrees Tuesday with a low of 28 degrees. A cool down is predicted to begin Wednesday. Wednesday's high could reach 42 degrees, fall to 33 degrees Thursday, and dip further to 30 degrees Friday.

But they're expected to rebound to a high of 42 degrees on Saturday.

There's a chance of rain Wednesday and it should remain dry until Friday night and early Saturday morning, when the forecast calls for snow. The rain is expected to mix with snow Saturday afternoon and continue through Saturday night, according to the weather service.

Kook said high pressure Thursday and Friday will lead to fairly pleasant weather before a storm system starts tracking through Michigan on Saturday.

"It's still quite a way out, so details are fuzzy at this point," he said. "Any jog in the track could lead to big changes in the forecast. We could get anything from an inch of rain to a combination of rain and snow or potentially a couple of inches of snow."

The rest of the state

In the northern Lower Peninsula, there's a chance of freezing drizzle Monday evening. On Wednesday, snow will make its way in during the late morning through the evening, with the highest amounts north of M-32.

A significant winter storm may impact northern Michigan Friday night and Saturday, with the potential for heavy snow, windy conditions and blowing and drifting snow.

Colder weather and lake effect snow will impact northern Michigan Saturday night through at least Monday.

In the Upper Peninsula, freezing drizzle will make roads slippery Monday night into Tuesday. On Wednesday, snow is expected to push fro west to east across the U.P., with 2-4 inches accumulation by Wednesday afternoon. Lake effect snow will create visibility problems and blowing snow on Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

The weather service forecast a significant snowstorm Friday night into Saturday.

On the west side of the state, flood warnings continue for the Grand River near Comstock Park, the Maple River, Red Cedar River and Thornapple River.

Extended forecast - Detroit

Wednesday: Partly sunny; high 42, low 30.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high 33, low 20.

Friday: Increasing clouds; high 30, low 26.

Saturday: Snow; high 42, low 25.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 31, low 17.

Monday: Partly sunny; high 27.

