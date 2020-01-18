Winter has finally arrived in Metro Detroit with the first big snowstorm of the season, making travel difficult and delaying flights.

A winter storm warning remains in effect for Metro Detroit through noon. During that time, snow could fall as much as more than an inch per hour, according to the National Weather Service. In total,5 to 8 inches are forecast by noon across southeast Michigan, the weather service said.

Buy Photo Motorists traveling along Interstate 75 near Woodward Heights Avenue in Ferndale encounter snow and ice conditions on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

"The highest totals in are in the south but it's changed to freezing rain between 7 to 8 a.m., meanwhile, it's still snowing in Oakland and Macomb counties," said Rich Pollman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township.

Approximately, 7 to 8 inches are expected in Adrian, Ann Arbor, Detroit and Pontiac. Near 6 to 7 inches in Howell, Monroe and Saginaw. About 5 to 6 inches in Bad Axe, Flint, Port Huron and Sandusky.

Wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour and snowfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour will lead to a rapid accumulation of snow and create dangerous driving conditions with low visibility, according to the NWS radar.

"Sleet will mix with the snow in some locations, mainly south of I-94 with some rain also mixed in closer to the Michigan and Ohio state line," meteorologists noted.

Buy Photo Brian Kresmery of Richmond Township blows snow from his back deck Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

By the afternoon, temperatures will rise into the upper 30s and the snow will transition to a wintry mix before becoming mostly rain or drizzle.

According to FlightAware's MyseryMap, Detroit Metropolitan Airport had already canceled nine flights and delayed 42 by 10 a.m.

How much snow has fallen across Michigan

The most snow has fallen in Monroe with a total of 8.2 inches, according to the weather service.

Here are totals from across Michigan as of Saturday morning.

Monroe: 8.2 inches

Lowell, Montague, Portland: 7 inches

Croton, Middleville: 6.5 inches

Ada, Ann Arbor, Lansing, Wyandotte, St. Johns: 6 inches

Canton, Romulus, Garden City: 5.6 inches

Flint, Gladstone, Ionia: 5 inches

Grand Rapids, Ionia, Wixom: 4.1

Kalamazoo, Sterling Heights, White Lake: 3.8 inches

Buy Photo Snow blows around an old well hand pump and barn during a snow storm in Armada Township on Saturday morning, Jan. 18, 2020. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

In addition to the snow, the winter weather has triggered a flood warning due to high winds and waves for lakeshore residents in some areas that have already been hit hard by erosion.

Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties can expect significant beach erosion through 7 p.m. Sunday, with inundation of low-lying areas along the lakeshore and in river mouths and possible road closures.

Lakeshore flood warnings have been issued for the Huron, Saginaw and Grand rivers near Comstock Park, affecting Kent County, and Grand River in Robinson Township affecting Ottawa County.

In Macomb and St. Clair counties, lakeshore flood warnings will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents to expect flooded roads, parking lots, lawns and possibly homes.

Strong south-southwest winds of about 30 mph during the day will lead to elevated water levels particularly around Harsen`s Island and Anchor Bay, the service said.

Consumers Energy told customers to expect the possibility of power outages as the buildup of ice on powerlines and trees could cause lines to snap or limbs to fall on lines.

As of 10 a.m., there were no widespread outages reported by either Consumers or DTE Energy.

Buy Photo Thick snow is blown off a driveway at Hazel Park Collision along 9 Mile Road as snow covered cars and roads are cleared on Saturday, January 18, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)

On Friday, officials for the Oakland County cities of Auburn Hills and Berkley declared snow emergencies. Auburn Hills has set it effective from midnight Friday through noon Sunday. In Berkley, it's in effect starting at 10 p.m. Friday. City officials will notify the public when it has been lifted. Officials in Taylor declared a snow emergency from midnight Friday until noon Sunday. The declaration means parking is prohibited on residential streets to enable snow removal crews to clear roads as quickly as possible. Vehicles parked on roadways could be ticketed or towed.

The last heavy snowfall was in mid-November, when accumulations were between 8-12 inches in the Upper Peninsula and more than 5 inches in the Lower Peninsula.

