Detroit — A warm up with rain and snow are on the way in Metro Detroit's forecast, increasing the likelihood of a third consecutive sloppy weekend in Michigan.

"There's a new system crossing the Plains right now and that will start working its way into southeastern Michigan Thursday night-Friday morning," said Kyle Klein a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in White Lake Township. "It looks like the weekend will start out with a chance of snow showers."

After temperatures dropped to the low 20s in the first part of the week, they are expected to rise into the mid- to upper 30s through Sunday. Detroit's average monthly high temperature in January is 32 degrees and the low is 19.1 degrees.

Meteorologists also predict the weather will be calm and dry until Friday, when it calls for a chance of rain and snow. The story may repeat Saturday, but the area should dry out Sunday through Tuesday.

"During the day Friday, it will start to warm up and change over to either a rain-snow mix or all rain," Klein said. "That sticks around through Saturday when cold air starts to get back in the area Saturday night. It'll change back over to some snow showers before exiting the area Sunday morning."

Last Saturday, Metro Detroit saw 5-8 inches of snow in its first significant storm of the season. On Jan. 11, the area was hit with rain and snow in what was described as a week of "roller coaster" weather.

Beyond Metro Detroit

This weekend in the Grand Rapids area, a mix of rain and snow is forecast by the National Weather Service for Friday, as temperatures hover around freezing. Up to 2 inches of snow could fall. Snow showers are expected to linger into Saturday but Sunday will be calm, the agency says.

For Wednesday night, areas near lakes Huron, Michigan and Superior in northern Michigan are under gale warnings, but no hazardous weather is predicted through Tuesday, according to the weather service.

The Upper Peninsula is under a winter weather advisory through Thursday, and snow is in the forecast until late Saturday. But temperatures are forecast through Tuesday to be higher than normal.

Metro Detroit extended forecast

Thursday: Cloudy; high 38, low 30.

Friday: Cloudy; high 39, low 33.

Saturday: Cloudy; high 38, low 31.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 38, low 28.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; high 40, low 31.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; high 41.

Source: National Weather Service

