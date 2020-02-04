Detroit — It looks like snowblowers and shovels will see some action in Michigan over the next couple of days thanks to a midweek winter storm.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are calling for widespread snowfall to start Wednesday night and continue into Friday, leaving two to four inches of snow across southeast Michigan. The Detroit area could get three to four inches, it said.

"We're going to have a low pressure system that's going to settle in across the Ohio Valley, which will drape a warm front across the area so we'll see a broad area of precipitation very late Wednesday night through Thursday," said Alex Manion, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township. "We're expecting it to start off as snow and then transition over to more of a wintry mix, mainly sleet with some freezing drizzle mixed in there."

He said the wintry mix will impact the Thursday morning commute.

Areas around the state will be widely impacted, according to the agency.

Grand Rapids area: About 2-5 inches of snow is expected, with the highest totals likely north and east of Grand Rapids. Some areas may deal with more freezing rain, as there is a possibility of a "dry slot" forming around Interstate 94.

Gaylord: Highest snowfalls are expected east of the city, though lake-effect snow is possible for areas west. Cold temperatures in the 20s and teens are expected to move in after the precipitation.

Marquette: The storm isn't expected to have much of an impact in the northern most reaches of the state, though cold temperatures will settle in Wednesday and Thursday.

This month, Detroit has received a total of a half inch of snow as of Feb. 3, according to weather service records. Detroit's average monthly snowfall in February is 10.4 inches. Since Dec. 1, the city has seen about 13 inches of snow; it normally receives about 23 inches by this time of the year.

After about a month of above normal temperatures, it's going to get colder. Temperatures will hover in the low 30s until Sunday. Detroit's average monthly high temperature in February is 35.2 degrees and the low is 21 degrees.

Meanwhile, the weather service has issued a lakeshore flood advisory for Lake Huron from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 4 a.m. Wednesday. Northerly winds with gusts of up to 30 m.p.h. could create high waves, resulting in shoreline flooding and erosion in Michigan's Thumb region.

Metro Detroit extended forecast

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; high 31, low 26.

Thursday: Cloudy; high 33, low 25.

Friday: Cloudy; high 30, low 19.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy; high 32, low 24.

Sunday: Partly sunny; high 35, low 29.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, high 37.

Source: National Weather Service

