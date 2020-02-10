Metro Detroit will face more snow when a wintry blast arrives midweek, the National Weather Service said.

The forecast calls for a dry Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s and wind gusts as high as 18 mph. A low pressure system pushes north on Wednesday, drawing in cooler air and moisture producing snow, meteorologist Alex Manion said.

In many spots across the region, "about 2-4 inches is a good estimate for any potential snowfall" between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, he said.

Buy Photo Leah Mutart, 30, of New Haven cleans snow off her SUV before taking her kids to the doctor Thursday morning. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

It adds to what has already been a snowy February. Through Monday, Detroit Metro Airport notched 6.7 inches of snow for the month, which is about 3 inches above normal, weather service records show.

After another dusting, the mercury is set to plunge.

Temperatures could drop from a high around the freezing mark Thursday to near 10 early Friday, with wind chills below zero, Manion said.

The thermometer is expected to top out only in the upper teens — some 15 degrees below average for the date — then drop into the single digits overnight, according to the weather service.

"By afternoon, we’ll have wind chills in the single digits," Manion said.

