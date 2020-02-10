LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Metro Detroit will face more snow when a wintry blast arrives midweek, the National Weather Service said.

The forecast calls for a dry Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s and wind gusts as high as 18 mph. A low pressure system pushes north on Wednesday, drawing in cooler air and moisture producing snow, meteorologist Alex Manion said.

In many spots across the region, "about 2-4 inches is a good estimate for any potential snowfall" between Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday, he said.

It adds to what has already been a snowy February. Through Monday, Detroit Metro Airport notched 6.7 inches of snow for the month, which is about 3 inches above normal, weather service records show.

After another dusting, the mercury is set to plunge.

Temperatures could drop from a high around the freezing mark Thursday to near 10 early Friday, with wind chills below zero, Manion said.

The thermometer is expected to top out only in the upper teens — some 15 degrees below average for the date —  then drop into the single digits overnight, according to the weather service. 

"By afternoon, we’ll have wind chills in the single digits," Manion said.

