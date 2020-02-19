Detroit — Michigan's weather forecast calls for a cold snap with temperatures that start in the basement but, by the weekend, nearly an end on the patio.

Weather in the area is expected to stay dry through Sunday morning, but there is a chance of rain before midnight Sunday followed by a chance for rain and snow Monday, according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township.

A high pressure system moving over the region is behind the quiet weather, the weather service said. But it will send temperatures into the teens Wednesday night into Thursday. Brisk winds are in the forecast, too, so wind chills may dip to the single digits.

Mid-week temperatures in southeast Michigan will be below normal, hitting a high of about 29 degrees Wednesday and falling to a high of 24 Thursday in Metro Detroit. Low temperatures overnight Wednesday will be around 9 degrees.

In Grand Rapids, temperatures are expected in the teens Wednesday night into Thursday. Wind chills are expected in the single digits, but sunshine is likely.

In northern lower Michigan, such as Gaylord, the weather service says temperatures will be around zero tonight. Thursday highs are expected around 20, and Thursday night temperatures won't be quite as cold.

In the Upper Peninsula, a deep cold will settle in. Temperatures tonight are expected to be well below zero, and wind chills could approach -30.

A warming air mass is predicted to creep in Friday and will warm temperatures across the state.

Temps will jump above freezing Friday and Saturday in lower and mid-Michigan, and into the mid-40s by Sunday. After that, they'll remain in the low to mid-40s through Tuesday. The average monthly average temperature for Detroit in February is 35.2 degrees.

As of Tuesday, Detroit has seen about 9.2 inches of snowfall. The average monthly snowfall for the month in Detroit is 10.4 inches, according to the agency.

Extended forecast: Metro Detroit

Thursday: Mostly sunny; high 24, low 16.

Friday: Sunny; high 35, low 25.

Saturday: Sunny; high 42, low 32.

Sunday: Partly sunny; high 45, low 34.

Monday: Mostly cloudy; high 42, low 33.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 44.

