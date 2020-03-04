After starting the week with temperatures in the 50s, southeast Michigan could see snow at least twice in the coming days — then another warm-up.

But it's winter, despite a spring-like feel, and Michiganians have come to expect the waffling weather.

Buy Photo Jack Considine of Troy putts on the first hole at Sanctuary Lake golf course in December, one of the months that helped push Metro Detroit into ninth position among the top 10 warmest for "meteorological winter" months of December through February, the National Weather Service says. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The National Weather Service calls for a chance of snow early Wednesday mixing with rain after 9 a.m., then gradually ending.

The mercury could reach the 40s with wind gusts as high as 21 mph possible. Overnight readings could drop into the 20s under clear skies.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny and windy, with a high near 46.

Rain arriving in the region early Friday could mix with snow later in the day, when highs are forecast to reach the upper 30s — slightly below average for early March.

Clear conditions are on tap for Saturday, when the thermometer could rise into the 40s.

But Sunday ushers in a return to spring-like temperatures. Highs are projected to climb into the upper 50s.

The fluctuating temperatures follow "meteorological winter" months of December through February that produced one of the top 10 warmest winters on record in Michigan.

The three months averaged 32.5 degrees for Detroit, making it the ninth warmest. Flint averaged 31.4 degrees for the period, bringing it to the fifth warmest. The Saginaw area saw an average of 29.8 degrees for the seventh warmest on record, according to the National Weather Service.

February's average temperature in Detroit was 30.1 degrees, 2 degrees higher than the historical average, which may leave the month reaching the top 20 warmest months once NWS data is compiled.

