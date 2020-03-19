Metro Detroit is in for unsettled weather the next few days, with rain and a brief warm-up giving way to a weekend cool-down before a return to conditions more typical of early spring.

Buy Photo Showers and a thunderstorm are expected overnight. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

The National Weather Service says showers and thunderstorms will develop overnight, with temperatures rising from the 40s to the low 60s by dawn as winds gust as high as 24 mph. Rainfall amounts between a tenth of an inch and a quarter-inch are possible.

The precipitation should leave by Friday afternoon before the mercury plummets from the 40s around 5 p.m. to the upper 20s early Saturday.

Saturday could be mostly sunny with a high near 37 — more than 10 degrees below normal for the date, weather service records show — and light winds. The low is expected to hover in the 20s.

Temperatures could top out near 40 on Sunday under partly sunny skies and dip to around 30 at night.

That changes Monday, when the thermometer is forecast to climb into the upper 40s with a chance of rain.

The weather service predicts clearer, warmer conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs could rise into the 50s.

