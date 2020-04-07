Detroit — Scattered thunderstorms are expected to dampen Metro Detroit and the region Tuesday night.

There's even a chance some of the storms could be severe, according to the National Weather Service. As a result, the agency has issued a severe weather outlook for all of southeast Michigan between 8 p.m. and midnight Tuesday. The greatest threat will be in the area between Flint and Port Huron.

"Our best chance for severe weather is going to be in the 8 p.m.-midnight time frame," said Sara Pampreen, a meteorologist with the agency's office in White Lake Township. "We are looking at the threats being lightning, large hail and damaging winds along with locally heavy rainfall."

She said there's a slight risk for an isolated tornado "so we can't rule that out yet" but the main threats will be the large hail and damaging winds.

A low pressure system moving into the region is driving the possibly severe weather over the area, according to Pampreen.

The forecast then predicts the weather will dry up until Wednesday night, but there's a chance for some rain Thursday morning. It calls for another drying off period that is expected to last until Saturday night. A chance of rain is possible Easter Sunday and Monday, according to the weather service.

Metro Detroit extended forecast

Tuesday: Cloudy; high 61, low 51.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy; high 63, low 42.

Thursday: Breezy; high 49, low 35.

Friday: Partly sunny; high 48, low 33.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 54, low 42.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 56, low 38.

Monday: Partly sunny; high 52.

Source: National Weather Service

