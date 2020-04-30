Detroit — Heading into the weekend, the weather will show signs that spring has finally sprung.

Temperatures Sunday are forecast to hit the 70 degree mark, though Saturday will be warm and sunny, as well.

On Thursday, the temperature will reach a high of 56 degrees and warm up over the next couple of days until hitting the 70-degree mark Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will also be damp as showers expand from the Ohio border northward. Rain will continue through the afternoon and the night. Most of the rain will be south of Interstate 69 and is expected to end by Friday morning, the agency said.

However, the weekend is expected to be partly sunny and mild. Temperatures on Friday are predicted to hit a high of 63 degrees, 68 degrees on Saturday and 71 Sunday.

Metro Detroit extended forecast

Friday: Cloudy; high 63, low 46.

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 68, low 54.

Sunday: Partly sunny; high 71, low 46.

Monday: Mostly sunny; high 61, low 40.

Tuesday: Partly sunny; high 58, low 42.

Wednesday: Partly sunny; high 58.

Source: National Weather Service

