Metro Detroit's weekend forecast is calling for weather so cold, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for Saturday.

The warning is in effect from midnight Friday through 9 a.m. Saturday for Genesee, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties, the agency said. It warns frost may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation as well as damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Meteorologists with the service said arctic air moving into the region Friday is to blame. Temperatures are expected to reach the low- to mid-40s Friday and then plunge into the mid- and upper 20s Friday night.

Those overnight lows could challenge daily record lows and all-time record lows for the month.

May 9th's record low maximum and minimum temps for the area are 39 degrees in 1932 and 29 degrees in 1983.

The high temperature for Metro Detroit's coldest day of the month is 38 degrees, a record set May 8, 1947. The low for the month's coldest day is 25 degrees on May 10, 1966

Cooler weather is expected to continue Saturday with the highs flirting with the 50s, according to the forecast. Sunday is predicted to be warmer still, with temps rising into the upper 50s.

Extended Detroit forecast

Saturday: Mostly sunny; high 51, low 38.

Sunday: Partly sunny; high 57, low 38.

Monday: Partly sunny; high 52, low 33.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; high 57, low 40.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; high 61, low 47.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; high 66.

Source: National Weather Service

