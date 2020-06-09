It looks like it will be hot before the storm in Metro Detroit and most of southeast Michigan.

Tuesday's temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees for the region, according to the National Weather Service. Detroit's forecast for Tuesday calls for a high temperature of 89 degrees. The record high for June 9 is 93 degrees set in 1976.

Furthermore, the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal could bring severe thunderstorms to the area Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

It’s going to be a hot one today! And then a good chance for some severe weather tonight. Below are some tips on heat injuries and how to treat them from the @CDCgov. Stay safe if you are out today. pic.twitter.com/C1X9qwtP2t — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) June 9, 2020

Due to the risk, the weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapee, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

Along with rain, the storms may bring damaging winds of up to 60 mph. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, either, meteorologists at the weather service's office in White Lake Township said.

They also said there's a better chance from 4-10 p.m. Wednesday for severe storms from what's left of Cristobal. The storms are expected to move fast and leave less than an inch of for most locations, but some places could get about two inches in stronger thunderstorms.

