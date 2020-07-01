Detroit — If June felt hot in Metro Detroit, that's because it was, with an average temperature almost two degrees above the norm. And if not for three cool days mid-month, June 2020 might've been one of the 10 hottest in history.

Instead, it ended up being tied for 17th hottest.

National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Considine said the average temperature last month was 71.3 degrees, or 1.7 degrees above the norm.

The month was warm, but set no records on any individual day. Only three times did it reach the 90s: the 9th, the 10th, and the 20th, Considine said.

"It was hot for June, but on the warm side of normal," Considine said.

The coldest point in the month was 46 degrees on June 14. It came during a three-day cool patch which saw June's only high below 70 degrees on the 13th, and after three straight days when the high was below 75.

Buy Photo Malaki Naseraldeen, of Dearborn, plays with her 19-month-old son Ali during a day of warm weather at Mercer Beach, in Walled Lake, June 30, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

June was dry but not historically so. The 2.4 inches of rain was 1.2 inches below the norm, but doesn't come close to cracking the history books, Considine said.

The month tied 2007, 1987, 1954 and 1923 for 17th warmest.

The average high for June in Detroit is 79.3 degrees. Last month came in more than three degrees hotter, 82.5. Even the average low temp 59.7, came in 0.2 degrees warmer than normal.

July is expected to pick up where June left off. July is Detroit's hottest month, historically, with an average high of 83.4 degrees.

Wednesday's high could reach 89, the weather service says. But the next four days, including Saturday — Independence Day — are expected to have highs in the 90s.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @downi75

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/weather/2020/07/01/june-2020-was-17th-hottest-detroit-history/5354125002/