After a sweltering holiday weekend, there's no relief in sight for southeast Michigan with a possible record-breaking bid in sight.

Temperatures are slated to be in the 90s all week, peaking at an expected high of 97 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service's forecast for Metro Detroit. If the predictions holds up, it would put the area on track to have more than 10 consecutive days of highs above 90 — coming close to a record set in the 1950s.

The longest stretch of consecutive 90-degree days in Detroit history is 11 in 1953, when the hot streak ended on Sept. 4. This past week, the temperature hit 90 on July 2, and has reached at least 90 every day since. Under the weather service's forecast, highs will be in the 90s through at least Saturday, which would make for a 10-day streak.

So far in July, no record temperatures have been set, nor is this week's hot weather on track to the top the 100-plus-degree record-setting temperatures. On July 8, 1936, for example, the area recorded a high of 104 degrees.

Saturday, the Fourth of July, saw 90 at 3:51 p.m. On Sunday, temperatures reached 91 at 2:38 p.m., weather service data show. The record for the day Sunday is 96 in 1988.

Still, the weather is considerably hotter than normal. Normal temperatures usually average 83.4 in July, according to NWS data.

Outlook:

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with high near 96.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with low around 73.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with high near 96. Chance of precipitation 30%.

Tuesday night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with low around 75.Chance of precipitation 30%.

Wednesday: Chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with high near 97. Chance of precipitation 30%.

Wednesday night: Chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 75. Chance of precipitation 30%.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with high near 97

Thursday night: Chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with low around 75.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny and hot, with high near 95.

Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with low around 72.

Saturday: Chance of showers; mostly sunny, with high near 90.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with low around 68

Sunday: Chance of showers; mostly sunny, with high near 87.

