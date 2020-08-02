All of southeast Michigan, except Midland County, is under a flash flood watch until Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, warning drivers of heavy rainfall rates in a short period of time.

Widespread rain through the weekend brought 1 to 3.5 inches across the state, the highest total in the past 20 hours landing in Ypsilanti, meteorologists say.

The flood watch is through 2 p.m. for Bay, Genesse, Huron, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will bring another 1 to 2 inches and some northernareas will have rainfall rates in excess of an inch per hour, according to the weather service.

The highest rain totals are expected south of Saginaw to Bad Axe city line, and especially from northern Metro Detroit through Port Huron.

The flood threat is less for a majority of Metro Detroit, which is expected to receive a quarter-inch of rain for the remainder of Sunday, meteorologists say.

The Grand Rapids, Huntington Lake area and southern Michigan will receive between a tenth and quarter of an inch of rain Sunday.

Meteorologists in Gaylord also issued a hazardous weather outlook for thunderstorms in northern Michigan, with a 30% chance of rain.

The widespread rain, caused by a low-pressure system over Lake Erie, will exit to the northeast this afternoon, the weather service says.

However, rain and thunderstorms will likely return on Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall leading to localized flooding remains possible this morning and afternoon. The flash flood watch remains in effect. #miwxpic.twitter.com/YNfo4bxI7T — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) August 2, 2020

Extended forecast

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm through the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

