Intense thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon in Metro Detroit and parts of the Thumb and they will continue into tomorrow morning.

The storms will come with the potential for damaging winds of up to 60 miles per hour and heavy rainfall, according to the National Weather Service.

"(People) can just stay tuned in to the latest forecast because obviously things can change. So just be aware," said Sara Pampreen, a meterologist at the National Weather Service's White Lake Township office.

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe weather for the afternoon of August 10. (Photo: National Weather Service)

The early afternoon should remain dry with the severe weather expected to arrive at 7 p.m., Pampreen said.

Due to a cold front moving through lower Michigan, temperatures for the rest of the week should be in the mid 80's, cooler and dryer than the previous hot and humid days the area has seen. The next change for rain will be on the weekend.

Extended forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 and a low of 66 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 and a low of 68 degrees.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86 and a low of 68.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 85 and a low of 69.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. and a low of 68.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

