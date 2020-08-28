Heavy rains prompt flash flood warning in Metro Detroit

Detroit — The Friday workday is off to a rainy start in Detroit, so much so that the National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning.

The warning applies mostly to Wayne County, but high rainfall totals have been observed throughout the region. Flooding is predicted in Detroit, the Dearborn area, and Downriver. The warning expires at 11 a.m.

In just a few hours, Franklin and Bloomfield Hills saw four inches of rainfall, said meteorologist Kevin Kacan of the National Weather Service. Rochester saw two inches, Livonia got almost two inches, and City Airport in Detroit got about 1.5.

The National Weather Service warns people to not try driving through flood waters.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," the flood warning reads at one point. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

The heavy rains owe to the "tropical-like" airmass over the area. The storm showers overnight kept "regenerating" throughout the early morning, causing water to dump continually on the same places.

Despite it all, DTE Energy, power supplier for 2.2 million households and businesses in Southeast Michigan, reports less than 8,000 outages Friday morning.

The high today will only reach the low-80s, Kacan said.

The storms and showers could resume in the afternoon and evening, but the weekend is expected to be dry.