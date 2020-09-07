2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

Associated Press

Miami – Tropical Storm Rene has formed in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Africa.

It is the earliest “R-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Storm Paulette also formed Monday morning in the central Atlantic, far from land.

Paulette is the Atlantic’s earliest 16th named storm on record, breaking the previous record of Philippe, which formed Sept. 17, 2005, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center said.

Forecasters said Paulette’s maximum sustained winds were 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days.

The storm was centered about 1,205 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west-northwest at 3 mph.

The storm comes amid an active hurricane season but is not currently a threat to land.