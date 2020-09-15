Metro forecast calls for brief warm up, hazy skies, below-normal temps

Metro Detroit's weather forecast for the next couple of days will veer from a brief warm up Wednesday, hazy skies and then a cool down to end the workweek.

And there's a bright spot: It'll be sunny through Monday.

Tuesday's temperature in Detroit is expected to reach a 72 degrees and then rise to 82 degrees Wednesday, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service's White Lake Office.

"Basically, over the course of the next week we're going to see dry weather," said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the weather service. "The exception is late Wednesday night-early Thursday morning when there could be an isolated shower as a cold front moves through."

In addition, the agency predicts skies over the region will be cloud free, but smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon will continue to linger and dim the sunshine.

"We're still dealing with some of the smoke from those wildfires way up high in the atmosphere," Lee said. "It got picked up in the jet stream and that is positioned over the Great Lakes. It's about 20,000 to 25,000 feet in the sky. Really, the only impact that it has for us is that it filters out some of the sunshine."

The smoke has already begun diminishing with the heaviest smoke south and east of the region, but the skies will remain hazy Wednesday and possibly through Thursday afternoon, Lee said.

He said the other big weather story for the rest of the week is below-normal temperatures.

"Thursday we're going to see highs in the low-to-mid-60s in the Detroit-Metro region," Lee said. "On Friday, we're going to struggle to reach 60 degrees across much of southeast Michigan."

The average monthly high temperature for September in Detroit is 74 degrees, according to weather service data. Its average monthly low is 54.7 degrees.

Lee said temperatures are expected to warm up again as the area heads into the weekend before getting back into the 70s early next week.

Extended forecast

Wednesday: Sunny; high 82, low 55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny; high 65, low 46.

Friday: Sunny; high 63, low 46.

Saturday: Sunny; high 62, low 46.

Sunday: Sunny; high 67, low 50.

Monday: Sunny, high 72.

Source: National Weather Service

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez