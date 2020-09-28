Michigan weather to shrug off summer, plunge into late fall

Metro Detroit's weather forecast for the week says it's going to start feeling more like fall: late fall, that is.

A cold air mass arriving Monday is expected to linger for the week and lower temperatures from nearly 80 degrees last week to below normal, according to the National Weather Service.

"High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees Monday," said Ian Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's office in White Lake Township.

The cold front will also bring rain along with it on Monday and possibly Wednesday and Thursday as well, the agency said.

"We'll see about a half-inch of rain in the Metro area Monday afternoon through about 8 p.m.," Lee said. "We'll see a dry period Tuesday."

Monday's high temperature is expected to reach near 70 degrees and fall to a low of about 51 degrees overnight. It's a big change from a high of 79 degrees and a low of 53 on Friday, Saturday's high and low of 82 and 57, and 80 and 63 Sunday.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will reach into the mid 60s before they begin their descent into the upper 50s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"The real weather story will be below normal temperatures through the remainder of the week," Lee said.

September's average monthly high temperature in Detroit is 74 degrees and its average monthly low temperature is 54.7 degrees.

Extended forecast

Tuesday: Mostly sunny; high 64, low 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny; high 66, low 48.

Thursday: Increasing clouds; high 62, low 44.

Friday: Mostly sunny; high 57, low 40.

Saturday: Partly sunny; high 57, low 43.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy; high 57.

Source: National Weather Service

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez