Freeze warning overnight for southeastern Michigan

Get ready to get cold.

A freeze warning has been issued for all of southeast Michigan during the early morning hours Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to drop near freezing from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday for areas that include Midland, Bay City, Bad Axe, Saginaw, Pontiac, Flint, Caro, Sandusky, Owosso, Lapeer, Port Huron, Howell, Warren, Ann Arbor, Adrian, Monroe and Detroit.

"Right now there's a... very large upper level trough that's over the Great Lakes and it's extended" said Kevin Kacan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's White Lake Township office. "It's going to continue to expand South and East into the Ohio Valley and that whole region of cold Arctic air is going to persist over our area for the next day or two. So that's going to drive lows to the near freezing 32-to-34 degree range."

The temperature drop will lead to a widespread frost late Thursday and the agency is encouraging protection of plants and outdoor water pipes from the cold, to prevent freezing and possible bursting.

"Pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above ground pipes to protect them from freezing," the agency said in the advisory.

The freeze warning is not unusual right now, Kacan said. He added that as the fall and winter seasons get closer, temperatures will continue to drop, but the winter months of November, December and January may be slightly warmer than normal, according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center.