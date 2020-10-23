Wayne, Monroe counties under severe thunderstorm warning

The Detroit News

Metro Detroiters should brace themselves for bad weather Friday afternoon and into the evening.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 4 p.m. for Wayne County, Monroe County and southeastern Washtenaw County, saying the storm moving eastward contains 60-mph wind gusts and penny-size hail. The warning continues until 5:15 p.m.

According to the weather service, as of 4 p.m., severe thunderstorms were moving northeast at 40 mph along a line extending from near Willis in southeast Washtenaw County to near Blissfield in Lenawee County.

A severe thunderstorm watch for much of lower Michigan continues through about 9 p.m., according to the weather service.

Areas affected include Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties as well as Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Sanilac, St. Clair, Tuscola and Washtenaw counties.

Expect winds up to 70 miles per hour, large hail of up to one inch and the possibility for a tornado. according to the weather service. Damage to roofs, siding and trees is possible, as is flooding near streams, creeks and low-lying areas.

A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will march across southeast Michigan through the late afternoon, the weather service said in a tweet. The strongest of the storms will occur along the I-69 to I-94 corridor.

