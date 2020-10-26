Winter lands with a wallop: Marquette sets two snowfall records

Fans of HBO's show "Game of Thrones" will note that winter is coming to Michigan — and, in fact, has arrived in some areas.

The Upper Peninsula has already broken snowfall records. On Sunday, Marquette had a snowfall that topped two records, the National Weather Service reported.

Marquette had 8.3 inches of snow on Sunday, breaking the previous day record of 3.1 inches in 1976. The heavy snowfall also pushed Marquette above the record of total snowfall for the month of October with 19.2 inches. The previous record for October was 18.6 inches of snow in 1979.

"We just happened to have a pretty good lake effect snow event yesterday and that's what put us over the top. We just had the right set up for unusually cold air for this time of the year and the right wind direction off the lake to get the snow here at this location," said NWS meteorologist Don Rolsson.

Marquette and surrounding areas can expect from two to five inches of more snow on Monday, Rolsson said. The weather service advises of slippery road conditions.

Rolsson said most of the record breaking snowfall will be melted by Halloween weekend as temperatures remain moderate in the area.

Gaylord also received a little under a inch of snow on Sunday as well.